Comox’s Inside Art Group featured at next Pearl Ellis Gallery show

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery will present the Inside Art Group Annual Spring Art Show and Sale from April 7-30. This group of enthusiastic artists meets every Monday at the Lions’ Den in Comox below the Pearl Ellis Gallery from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They are a non-competitive group providing friendly support for each other while producing images in a refreshing and creative atmosphere.

Members work in a variety of mediums including oils, acrylics, watercolours, pastels, scratchboards and mixed mediums. They gain inspiration from each other and a variety of subject matter: landscapes, floral, portraits, wildlife, seascapes, modern and inspirational subjects.

They have approximately 18 members but welcome anyone who would like to join. There is no instructor but the member artists experiment with their own styles at their own pace. If you have ever thought that you would like to take up painting as a hobby, drop by on a Monday and see the artists at work.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. The Gallery is currently open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, noon-4 p.m. with current COVID protocols in place.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, www.pearlellisgallery.com

