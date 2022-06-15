Completely Creedance concert at Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens

Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens presents the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival on Father’s Day, June 19 for an afternoon concert that will surely put a spell on you.

Although the original CCR band broke up in 1972, their music lives on in the form of Completely Creedence, a tribute band that keeps their music rollin’ along.

Dominating the music scene in the late 1960s and early ’70s with a number of chart topping hits, CCR captured the mood of the era and delivered such memorable hits such as Proud Mary, Down on the Corner, Lookin’ Out My Back Door and Green River. Songs that helped define a generation but now appeal to people of all ages.

CCR’s musical style encompassed roots rock, swamp rock, blues rock, southern rock, country rock and blue-eyed soul. Completely Creedence delivers these songs with remarkable adherence to the original sound. The band features Jamie Robertson on vocals and rhythm guitar, Rod Campbell on drums, Murray Atkinson on guitar and Todd Smiley on bass guitar.

There’s nothing like an outdoor concert in a beautiful setting so bring your own lawn chairs and get set to have Woodland Gardens put a spell on you.

Tickets are available at Long & McQuade, 960 England Ave. in Courtenay, or Woodland Gardens, 6183 Whitaker Rd., Courtenay. Admission: $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. Gate opens at 1 p.m. with a warm-up band starting at 2 p.m. Price includes admission to the Gardens so visitors can enjoy a stroll through the gardens after the performance.

For further information contact Woodland Gardens at 250-338-6901 or visit the website at www.woodlandgardens.ca

