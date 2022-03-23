Concerts returning to Fanny Bay Hall

The musicians for this Christine Tassan et les Imposteures tour are Christine Tassan, Zoé Dumais, Blanche Baillargeon and Jeff Moseley. Photo by Randy Cole. Sweet Alibi will be performing in Fanny Bay. (Submitted photo)

Concerts have returned to the Fanny Bay Hall, and the next two will appeal to a wide audeince.

On Friday, March 25, 7 p.m., the talent of Christine Tassan et les Imposteures will light up the Fanny Bay Hall.

With a decade and a half of bringing their special blend of gypsy jazz and revisited cover songs, Christine Tassan et les Imposteures have made a name for themselves on the music scene. The latest show of these four exquisitely talented musicians brings together some of the best works by Django Reinhardt, Felix Leclerc and American swing composers. With a singular mix of virtuosity, daring and humour, the string band draws inspiration from one artist’s poetry and the other’s swing to weave a rich new musical universe. They revisit songs composed by the likes of George Gershwin, Louis Prima and others and blend them nicely with Django’s beautiful melodies.

Sweet Alibi

On Saturday, April 30, 7 p.m., Sweet Alibi from Manitoba are the musical guests.

There is more than a touch of magic in the luminous vocal harmonies powering the soulful roots pop of Winnipeg combo Sweet Alibi. Western Canada Music Award winners Jess Rae Ayre, Amber Rose and Michelle Anderson have captivated audiences with their charming and personal performances. The group blends soulful and powerful vocal harmonies with the sincerity of folk and the foot stomping energy of roots.

Tickets ($25) are available in person at Laughing Oyster Books in Courtenay, Weinberg’s Good Food in Buckley Bay, and Salish Sea Market in Bowser, OR online at fannybayhall.tickit.ca ($33).

