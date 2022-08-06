Corwin Fox and friends playing an intimate show at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

Cumberland’s Corwin Fox is one of Canada’s most respected musicians and producers.

He has very little time for pushing himself on social media, or even through emails as he is simply too busy making excellent music as a writer, composer and producer. Bump into him in Cumberland when he is taking a rare break from the studio and he might casually mention he is currently recording one of our country’s most respected artists, right now, and is just on a break.

Fox is perhaps more well known to music industry insiders as an exceptional artist who always is working on something deep and spectacular. His own songs range from comedic observations about his friends, family and living here on the Island to deeper, more universal muses on life and death and everything in between.

“Corwin and I are both attracted to fabulous tone and room sounds,” said the Old Church Theatre concert producer, Doug Cox. “When I mentioned how I’d love to try producing a show at the theatre that not only focuses on the artists, but also on a truly acoustic performance featuring the hauntingly beautiful sound of the Old Church Theatre, he immediately agreed to join us and to bring along a couple of talented friends who don’t normally get to play such a gig.”

Joining Fox in an in-the-round performance are two of his very talented friends, Saltspring Island’s Yael Wand and long-time Victoria but now Ontario resident, Lindy Vopnfjord. Remember Northern Junk? That was Vopnfjord’s band.

Three artists who have a deep appreciation for each other are going to sit down and share some very human stories and songs with each other and their audience in Courtenay’s intimate Old Church Theatre setting. They each have an empathic understanding of the human condition, a great sense of humour and loads of talent to fill up a night on their own, let alone to be sharing the stage in this rare trio performance.

Limited tickets are still available at www.oldchurchtheatreshows.com

