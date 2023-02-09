Courtenay author says living with a disability is not hard

Shelley Marinus, pictured with her favourite rock star, holds a copy of This is My Life. She is hosting a book signing Feb. 27 at the Filberg Centre. Scott Stanfield photo

Shelley Marinus has written a book that lets people know that living with a disability is not hard, that diverse abilities are not always visible, and that most individuals with disabilities are happy.

In ‘This is My Life,’ the 72-year-old Courtenay resident looks back at her early years in Victoria, trips to Special Olympics events, living at Bevan Lodge in the 1970s, and marrying her husband Ken.

In the book’s Introduction, Marinus writes: ‘People ask me all the time what it is like having a disability.’

Her disability is epilepsy, and she receives services from Community Living BC.

“She lives on her own, which is part of what she likes to talk about — how people with diverse abilities are able to live normal lives, and live on their own,” said Christine Ringer, her support worker. “She’s an advocate for people with disabilities.”

Marinus — who was in her teens when told she has epilepsy — believes parents need to know about their son or daughter who has a diversity. If they want to live on their own, for instance, parents should explain what comes with living in an apartment or basement suite, namely saving money for rent and bills.

Marinus will speak about her 73-page book and answer questions at a book signing at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Evergreen Club at the Filberg Centre, 411 Anderton Ave. in Courtenay. She will be selling her book for $12. Refreshments will be served.

This is My Life is available for purchase at Blue Heron Books in Comox, and at the l’Arche Comox Valley I Belong Centre at 1465 Grieve Ave. in Courtenay.



