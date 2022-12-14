Courtenay church hosting Christmas events to support local Habitat for Humanity build

St. George’s United in Courtenay is hosting a Christmas Sing-Along and “Cookie Walk” to benefit the church’s 2022 charity partner, Habitat for Humanity North Island’s 1375 Piercy Rd. project. Photo by Terry Farrell

On Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2-4 p.m., St. George’s United Church is hosting a Christmas Sing-Along and “Cookie Walk” to benefit the church’s 2022 charity partner, Habitat for Humanity North Island’s 1375 Piercy Rd. project.

In addition to singing holiday favourites, participants can pay $15 cash for a box to fill with a baker’s dozen of cookies — mixing and matching along the “walk” among tables filled with goodies in the sanctuary hall.

The fundraiser is only able to accept cash. Cookies are available on a first come, first served basis.

On Christmas Eve, the annual candlelight family service starts at 6:30 p.m. to “celebrate joy, hope, peace, and love – the gifts of the season that don’t fit into a box.”

All are welcome, and all donations collected that evening will also benefit the Habitat for Humanity project.

The service will also be broadcast live on Youtube (follow the links on www.stgeorgesunited.com).

On Christmas Day at 10:30 a.m., there will be a regular service with carols and communion.

“The Christmas story tells us that Jesus was born in a stable, rather than a home, because ‘there was no room at the inn,’” said Rev. Ryan Slifka, pastor at St. George’s United. “Every year we give away our Christmas Eve offering, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate Jesus’ birth than helping Habitat provide quality, affordable housing to families in the Comox Valley.”

Located in the heart of downtown Courtenay at 505 6th Street, St. George’s United Church is a spiritually vibrant, inclusive, justice-seeking community of faith that has been changing lives in the Comox Valley for over a century. Its vision is to be a Christian Church that is a beacon of God’s love and hope in the community, doing so through unconditional welcome, spiritual transformation, and reaching out in love for the common good.

The regular Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m., followed by a coffee social in the fellowship hall.

Families with young children are very welcome. St. George’s has a diverse group of more than 20 young children who participate in the Children’s Church while their parents and grandparents remain in the main service.

FMI: www.stgeorgesunited.com

