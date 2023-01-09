Courtenay Little Theatre auditioning for spring show

Courtenay Little Theatre is holding auditions for its spring show, Circle Mirror Transformation, a comedy/drama by Annie Baker, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

In Circle Mirror Transformation, five small-town residents take part in weekly community centre drama classes. As they experiment with theatre games and exercises, they begin to bond and reveal their true selves in humorous and heartbreaking interactions.

Directed by Catherine Hannon (Girl in the Goldfish Bowl, Hedda Gabler, The Drawer Boy), Circle Mirror Transformation will be performed at the Sid Williams Theatre from March 31 to April 8. The production is CLT’s entry into the Theatre BC North Island Zone theatre festival, held the week of May 15 in Campbell River.

Circle Mirror Transformation won an Obie Award for best new play. Baker has received many awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for The Flick. Her work has been produced at more than 100 theatres in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries. She is a resident playwright at Signature Theatre in New York.

More information is available at: Circlemirrortransform@gmail.com