Courtenay Little Theatre holds auditions for Circle Mirror Transformation

Courtenay Little Theatre is holding auditions for its spring show, Annie Baker’s comedy/drama Circle Mirror Transformation, at the CLT space, 2683 A-B, Moray Ave. in Courtenay on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 1-4 p.m.

There will be an information and sign up session Friday, Jan 6 at 7 p.m. Casting is for male and female characters aged 16-60.

Auditions will include some fun improvs and readings of monologues. Materials and more information are available in advance by request at Circlemirrortransform@gmail.com

In Circle Mirror Transformation, five small-town residents take part in weekly community centre drama classes. As they experiment with theatre games and exercises, they begin to bond and reveal their true selves in humorous and heartbreaking interactions.

Baker’s plays have been produced at more than 100 theatres in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries. Her awards include the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a New York Drama Critics Circle Award.

Directed by Catherine Hannon (Girl in the Goldfish Bowl, Hedda Gabler, The Drawer Boy), Circle Mirror Transformation will also be CLT’s entry into the Theatre BC North Island Zone theatre festival, to be held the week of May 15 in Campbell River.