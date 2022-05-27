Courtenay summer concert series kicks off June 5

The free Simms Park summer concert series season is back with an exciting lineup of performers. It kicks off with the G.P. Vanier Jazz Band on Sunday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

This is an opportunity to enjoy great youth music!

The G.P. Vanier Jazz Band is a group of dedicated high school music students who enjoy playing in a variety of styles including rock, blues, swing, funk and reggae. With such diverse music styles and soloists in all sections – saxophone, trombone, trumpet, rhythm – there will be something for every audience member to enjoy.

Simms Millennium Park is located by the 5th Street Bridge, across from Lewis Park. Please bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

Other featured Simms Park performances on Sundays at 7 p.m. include The Sutcliffes on June 12, Ralph Barrat and the Sharp 7 on June 19, Zandhunga on June 26, Nanaimo Concert Band on July 17, The Sean Grieve Committee on July 24, Dennis Bouwman on Aug. 7, and My Son the Hurricane and a Food Bank Drive on Aug. 14.

For concert information, call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or find updated information at www.courtenay.ca/simms

The Simms Summer Concert Series season is presented by the City of Courtenay and is sponsored by the Comox Valley Record.

