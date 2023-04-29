Courtenay to host Strathcona Symphony Orchestra season-ending concerts

Caroline Lenardon

Special to the Record

Leading up to the Strathcona Symphony Orchestra’s (SSO) final concert for the season, featuring Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony and Lalo’s Cello Concerto in D Minor, PRISMA’s Arthur Arnold put the orchestra through their paces by conducting and offering his expertise and interpretation of the concert pieces during a special workshop.

The SSO’s music director, Helena Jung, is the cello soloist for the Lalo concerto and Paul Colthorpe is the guest conductor for the May 27 and May 28 concerts. Colthorp is a well-known figure in the Comox Valley community, both as a music director of the North Island Choral Society choir and orchestra, and director of music ministries at the Comox United Church.

Starting in 2013, the Pacific Region International Summer Music Association (PRISMA) Festival & Academy has mentored over 700 students from 38 countries. Dutch-born conductor, Arthur Arnold, former music director of the Moscow Symphony Orchestra, has been an integral part of PRISMA’s success. The SSO musicians were thrilled that he shared his enthusiasm during the workshop.

“I’ve been involved with the Strathcona Symphony Orchestra since the beginning, not every year, but I’ve been there a few times and have seen it grow,” said Arnold. “The SSO has been involved in PRISMA in the sense that they did concerts on the ferry on the way to our annual Sail to the Symphony matinée concert, and PRISMA has done all these concerts in the Valley for a wonderful crossover of their supporters, so there is definitely a strong connection between our two organizations.

“We are so lucky that we have an orchestra in the Comox Valley, like the Strathcona Symphony, which presents opportunities for amateur musicians to offer their passion and commitment to producing great music and sharing it with audiences. Think about the amount of practice these individual musicians commit to creating an incredible 90 minutes of live orchestral music. It’s quite exceptional.”

“The SSO musicians have worked very hard to present a concert-ready performance of one of Schubert’s greatest works, the Unfinished Symphony,” said Helena Jung. “Having Arthur Arnold, my friend, and colleague, assist us with the final nuances of the piece is so beneficial.

“I was also excited about playing the cello solo in the Lalo piece with Arthur conducting and I got a refreshing take on his interpretation of the music.”

Tickets for the SSO’s Unfinished Symphony and Cello Concerto in D Minor can be purchased online at strathcona-symphony-orchestra.tickit.ca/, or at the door, if available. Performances are on May 27 at 7 p.m. and May 28 at 2 p.m. at the Florence Filberg Centre (411 Anderton Ave., Courtenay). Visit strathconasymphony.ca for more information.

Event and ticket information for the PRISMA Festival, running June 12-24 is available at prismafestival.com/.

Comox ValleyConcerts