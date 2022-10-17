Courtenay’s Big Island Book Fest features authors, books, live music

The inaugural Big Island Book Fest takes place on Oct. 22 at the Filberg Centre in Courtenay. (Thorsten Frenzel - Pixabay)

If you like books, and if you enjoy meeting authors, you will love the inaugural Big Island Book Fest from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay.

This first-of-its-kind market-style festival features authors from all over Vancouver Island and surrounding coastal areas.

Come and meet the authors, discuss their craft, buy their books, get signatures, and take in the live music. Enjoy coffee and light snacks in the lounge.

Author readings begin at 10 a.m.

Parents won’t want to miss Children’s Hour at 1 p.m. with event co-ordinator and local author J. P. Bailey, reading from one of her whimsical children’s books.

There is a wide array of genres and subject matter represented among the authors: historical fiction, vampires, science fiction, mystery, murder, superheroes, spirituality, poetry, aviation, biography and memoir, short stories, natural history, self-help, sasquatches and more. Something for everyone.

Music features:

10 a.m. Chardaye Castel, aka “Bonnie”, harp;

11 a.m. Heather Gatland, violin;

Noon: Motif Studio Players, piano;

1 p.m. Shoreline Strings, fiddlers;

2 p.m. Marcia Haley, cello;

3-5 p.m. String Theory (Alan Jossul and Blaine Dunaway)

The Florence Filberg Centre is located at 411 Anderton Ave., Courtenay. The event takes place on the lower level. Wheelchair accessible. Entry by cash donation.

For more information, visit www.bigislandbookfest.com

