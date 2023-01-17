Courtenay’s Casa Loma hosting public Chinese New Year festivities

Gung hay fat choy!

Casa Loma is celebrating Chinese New year on Jan. 23 and the public is invited to participate.

The retirement centre at 4646 Headquarters Road will have live music, entertainment, and traditional Chinese dishes to usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

People are encouraged to dress in red and/or gold – the traditional lucky colours.

Please call Brian Walsh at 250-897-4033 to register for the event.

The casa Loma Chinese New year celebration takes place from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.