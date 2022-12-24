Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas will play at the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay on Jan. 6, 2023. Photo via alasdairandnatalie.com

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas will play at the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay on Jan. 6, 2023. Photo via alasdairandnatalie.com

Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre hosting Fraser and Haas for first show of 2023

Last year’s concert series at the Old Church Theatre proved live music is alive and well in the Comox Valley.

“We produced 22 concerts last year, all during a time when many venues were shutting down or at least, curtailing their activities and our audiences were great for every single show,” said OCT artistic director Doug Cox.

This year’s series starts with a diverse celebration of the many styles of music that make up what has become known as ‘roots’ music. This is no surprise to people who know Cox’s history as the booker of Vancouver Island MusicFest for coming on 30 years now.

“We have the best-of-the-best all coming to our intimate venue, and the sound and vibe at the Old Church Theatre has been magical for these shows,” said Cox.

Beginning Friday, Jan. 6, Scottish fiddle legend Alasdair Fraser teams up with his long-time musical partner, cellist, Natalie Haas for an evening of folk, celtic and even classical string music. You can expect some cutting-edge fiddle and cello explorations of Scottish and global music throughout the evening.

Reviewers have praised this world-class duo.

“You would think they’d been playing together for centuries. While his fiddle dances, her cello throbs darkly or plucks puckishly. Then [Haas] opens her cello’s throat, joining Fraser in soaring sustains, windswept refrains, and sudden, jazzy explosions. Their sound is as urbane as a Manhattan midnight, and as wild as a Clackmannan winter,” says the Boston Globe.

Fraser and Haas continue to thrill audiences internationally with their virtuosic playing, their near-telepathic understanding and the joyful spontaneity and sheer physical presence of their music.

Limited tickets are still available for this show and all upcoming shows at oldchurchtheatreshows.com

Comox ValleyConcertsEntertainmentLive music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island Short Film Festival accepting submissions for next year

Just Posted

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas will play at the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay on Jan. 6, 2023. Photo via alasdairandnatalie.com
Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre hosting Fraser and Haas for first show of 2023

Ecole Puntledge Park teacher Chantal Stefan poses with a student at the Everybody Deserves a Smile (EDAS) project, which she founded 19 years ago. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Christmas project reaches thousands of people

A car drives through pooling water at Stamp Avenue and Roger Street in Port Alberni on Saturday, Dec. 24. Most of Vancouver Island is currently under a flood watch. (SCREENSHOT COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)
Most of Vancouver Island under flood watch after winter storm

A person makes their way through the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

Pop-up banner image