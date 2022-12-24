Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre hosting Fraser and Haas for first show of 2023

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas will play at the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay on Jan. 6, 2023. Photo via alasdairandnatalie.com

Last year’s concert series at the Old Church Theatre proved live music is alive and well in the Comox Valley.

“We produced 22 concerts last year, all during a time when many venues were shutting down or at least, curtailing their activities and our audiences were great for every single show,” said OCT artistic director Doug Cox.

This year’s series starts with a diverse celebration of the many styles of music that make up what has become known as ‘roots’ music. This is no surprise to people who know Cox’s history as the booker of Vancouver Island MusicFest for coming on 30 years now.

“We have the best-of-the-best all coming to our intimate venue, and the sound and vibe at the Old Church Theatre has been magical for these shows,” said Cox.

Beginning Friday, Jan. 6, Scottish fiddle legend Alasdair Fraser teams up with his long-time musical partner, cellist, Natalie Haas for an evening of folk, celtic and even classical string music. You can expect some cutting-edge fiddle and cello explorations of Scottish and global music throughout the evening.

Reviewers have praised this world-class duo.

“You would think they’d been playing together for centuries. While his fiddle dances, her cello throbs darkly or plucks puckishly. Then [Haas] opens her cello’s throat, joining Fraser in soaring sustains, windswept refrains, and sudden, jazzy explosions. Their sound is as urbane as a Manhattan midnight, and as wild as a Clackmannan winter,” says the Boston Globe.

Fraser and Haas continue to thrill audiences internationally with their virtuosic playing, their near-telepathic understanding and the joyful spontaneity and sheer physical presence of their music.

Limited tickets are still available for this show and all upcoming shows at oldchurchtheatreshows.com

