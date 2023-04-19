Courtenay’s Second Stage Players have a spring show lined up

The Corner Store, by Betty Annand, has a two-day run at the Florence Filberg Centre

Miriam Piikkila and Betty Annand have roles in the upcoming The Evergreen Club Second Stage Players’ production of “The Corner Store,” a play written by Annand. Photo provided

The Evergreen Club Second Stage Players are in final preparations for their new spring show The Corner Store.

The play, written by Comox Valley’s very own Betty Annand, stars the usual Second Stage Players cast, along with some new members who fit in “hand to glove” with the long-time members.

It is a humorous and witty play with “kidnappings” and “daylight robberies,” so hold on to your seat, as it will be a wild ride.

Opening the show will be Greg DeSchutter, offering about 30 minutes of old-time melodies.

The one-hour, two-act play will follow DeSchutter.

Tickets are available at the Florence Filberg office for only $10 and the show will be presented on Tuesday, April 25, and Wednesday, April 26 at 1 p.m. both days.

For more info call the Filberg centre 250-338-1000.

