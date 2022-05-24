The Evergreen Club's Second Stage Players are finally staging the production 'Murphy's Wake,’ after a two-year postponement due to COVID restrictions.

Courtenay’s Second Street Players staging Murphy’s Wake this weekend

Need a good laugh? The Evergreen Club’s Second Stage Players have got the solution.

They are finally staging the production ‘Murphy’s Wake,’ after a two-year postponement due to COVID restrictions.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29 at the Filberg Centre (411 Anderton Ave., Courtenay).

Tickets are $10 apiece. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for a 2 p.m. show both days.

“Bring some friends and enjoy the performance from your own table while having a nice cup of coffee or tea, cookies, a lot of laughs, and some lively Irish music,” said Evergreen Club assistant co-ordinator Cathy Audia in a press release.

The two-act play, written and directed by Betty Annand, was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID restrictions.

Tickets originally purchased for the 2020 production will be honoured.

Previous story
Bryan Adams is heading out on a cross-Canada tour later this year

Just Posted

Reports indicate a logging truck lost its load on top of a pickup truck Tuesday (May 24) afternoon in the Comox Valley on the on-ramp to Highway 19. Photo by Pamela Tessmann
Breaking: Serious Comox Valley crash involving logging truck closes Highway 19 ramp

The Evergreen Club's Second Stage Players are finally staging the production 'Murphy's Wake,’ after a two-year postponement due to COVID restrictions.
Courtenay’s Second Street Players staging Murphy’s Wake this weekend

The City of Courtenay has issued 107 tickets each to a contractor and property management company for cutting or damaging more than 100 protected trees, contrary to the Tree Protection and Management Bylaw. File photo
City takes enforcement action following tree cutting in Courtenay

Robin Campbell, right, pictured with her mother Bunny Everitt, who is battling cancer. Photo supplied
Tour de Rock guest rider inspired by little girl