Courtenay’s Second Street Players staging Murphy’s Wake this weekend

Need a good laugh? The Evergreen Club’s Second Stage Players have got the solution.

They are finally staging the production ‘Murphy’s Wake,’ after a two-year postponement due to COVID restrictions.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29 at the Filberg Centre (411 Anderton Ave., Courtenay).

Tickets are $10 apiece. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for a 2 p.m. show both days.

“Bring some friends and enjoy the performance from your own table while having a nice cup of coffee or tea, cookies, a lot of laughs, and some lively Irish music,” said Evergreen Club assistant co-ordinator Cathy Audia in a press release.

The two-act play, written and directed by Betty Annand, was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID restrictions.

Tickets originally purchased for the 2020 production will be honoured.