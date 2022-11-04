Cumberland gallery features exhibit by Comox Valley artist

Opening Nov. 19 from 2-5 p.m. and running until Dec. 11 is the playful, dramatic, expressive collection of the art of Kara Derma.

Music for the opening is provided by Andrew Sims and Gregor Schoenberg.

Derma’s work is eclectic in style and point of view. Locally, her work can be seen in various applications and locations. They include logo design, illustration, theatre collaborations and local exhibitions.

Her early love for children’s illustrations and nostalgia stylistically crosses over to her whimsical portraits of animals and streetscapes. The impermanence of nature and human-made structures continue to be a source of inspiration in her work.

Her treatments, colours, subject matter, and sense of humour are bound to delight and engage the viewer.

Derma (1984) grew up in Guelph, Ont. and started her artistic pursuits early with a keen interest in drawing. With the guidance and support of her art teachers, Derma was able to start taking commissions for abstract and landscape paintings mid-way through high school.

The chapter of Derma’s life following graduation allowed her to travel and explore alternative studies and work before devoting her career to the arts.

The Gallery @ Weird Church is located at 2688 Penrith Ave., Cumberland.

Viewing hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 4 – 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 – 5 p.m. whenever the gallery sign is displayed.

Shows at The Gallery @ Weird Church are curated by Cumberland resident Joan Udell, whose experience includes a career in teaching at the high school level, a position in regional arts administration and board experience at both local and provincial levels, including serving as Chair of the Alberta Foundation for the Arts. For more information please contact Joan directly at udell.joan@gmail.com, or visit www.weirdchurchcumberland.com.

art exhibitComox ValleyCumberland