Cumberland Villagers’ Fireside Variety Show season finale Friday

The Ms Adventures (Linda Safford, Joanna Finch, Hazel Lennox and Judy Norbury) will be on hand to celebrate the season finale of the Villagers’ Fireside Variety Show. Photo supplied

Welcoming everyone to the Cumberland Weird Church (Corner of Penrith and First) on Friday at 7 p.m to meet the guests from the inaugural season of the Villagers’ Fireside Variety Show.

Presented by the Cumberland Culture and Arts Society and Jobird Music, host Joanna Finch and MC Kevin Flesher are teaming up to celebrate a successful first season of this online talk/talent show.

It’s going to be a fun and lively evening of entertainment and displays from the guests’ works of art. This show will be continuing next winter in the darkest months on Zoom.

Guests include Hazel Lennox, Judy Norbury and Joanna Finch, members of The Fabulous Ms Adventures, a legendary all-women feminist comedy troupe who have made an impact in the Valley for more than 30 years.

The season’s show brought into the light upcoming and well known Valley creatives and entrepreneurs including performance artist/singer Caresse Nadeau; upcoming brilliant composer/performance artist Senyuè; model, performance and visual artist Cathy Lee Coates; sex educator, poet and performance artist Paula Bowman; sound healer, chant master Anand David Embry; and special guests Weird Church minister and community emissary Ingrid Hartloff Brown, musician Gregor Schoenberg and jazz pianist/accompanist Paoul Gagnon.

Doors open at 6:45. Admission is by donation. A CCAS membership sign up list will be available to help bring more cultural events to Cumberland. The show will be a hybrid of live and on Zoom. You can find the link at the Events page at www.weirdchurchcumberland

