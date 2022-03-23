Cumberland’s Gallery @ Weird Church has a new exhibit

This creation, Angels , will be part of Clive Powsey’s exhibit at The Gallery @ Weird Church in Cumberland. The show called Pentimenti opens March 26.

The Gallery @ Weird Church is excited to welcome a show called Pentimenti, a selection of prints and paintings by well-known Comox Valley artist, Clive Powsey.

Powsey is a watercolour painter, drawer and fine art intaglio printmaker.

The selection of exhibited imagery will include landscape, figure and whimsy. Powseywas born in Ashford, Kent, U.K., 1958, and studied drawing, painting and printmaking at the Ontario College of Art, spending the fourth and final year in an off-campus program in Florence, Italy.

He has exhibited regularly in public and commercial galleries since 1981. Group exhibitions include International Waters (1991) with members of the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour, the American Watercolour Society, and The Royal Watercolour Society.

The show travelled to Toronto, New York and London. His watercolours have also won awards, including the D.L. Stevenson Award for Excellence (2009) at the CSPWC annual Open Waters exhibition, and Best Watercolour (1999) at the Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition.

Powsey also worked in animated film and television from 1985 to 2016 with screen credits as an art director and background artist.

The show opens Saturday, March 26 to April 23. Music for the opening will be provided by Backyard Swing.

The Gallery @ Weird Church is located at 2688 Penrith Ave. in Cumberland. Viewing hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 2-5 p.m., whenever the gallery sign is displayed.

Shows at The Gallery @ Weird Church are curated by Cumberland resident Joan Udell, whose experience includes a career in teaching at the high school level, a position in regional arts administration and board experience at both local and provincial levels, including serving as Chair of the Alberta Foundation for the Arts.

For more information please contact Joan directly at udell.joan@gmail.com or 1-780-817-6428, or visit www.weirdchurchcumberland.com

art exhibitComox ValleyCumberland