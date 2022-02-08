Cumberland’s Weird Church has a full slate of events in February

The former Cumberland United Church is where Weird Church in Cumberland is held. Record file photo

In a culture that speaks of newer, better, faster, what does it mean to listen for the wisdom and love of the ancients?

Join a community of people intrigued by this thought and explore together at various events and activities hosted by Weird Church Cumberland in February. COVID protocols are in place, where applicable.

Weird Church weekly gathering (Sundays, 4 p.m.)

The weekly gathering invites participants to just over an hour of spiritual exploration including prayer, music, readings, reflection, and a time of discussion. 2688 Penrith Ave, Cumberland and online at www.weirdchurchcumberland.com

Climate Conversation Circles (Every other Thursday Feb. 10 – April 21 at 7 p.m.)

Are you hungry for deeper dialogue about the climate crisis and building community around solutions? We are too. That’s why Weird Church is hosting Climate Conversation Circles — a chance to dig into where we are, what is at stake, how our fears and dread interfere with taking action, and how we can move, together, from despair and worry to hope and resilience. Registration required.

https://www.weirdchurchcumberland.com/climate-conversations

Truth & Reconciliation Zoom Team Meeting (Saturday, Feb. 12, 12:30 – 2 p.m.)

Anyone in the community is welcome to join us as we seek to live out our commitment to reconciliation.

Community Book Study “Five Little Indians” by Michelle Good (Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m. online)

The Weird Church Truth & Reconciliation Team regularly takes time to read and learn from Indigenous authors, both fiction and non-fiction. We encourage anyone from Weird Church and beyond to read the book and join in the community-wide discussion.

Community Art Project (Feb. 19)

Join Rowan Helliwell in creating pew murals and other art to reflect where we are and where we are headed with hope for the future. Comox Youth Climate Council will be on site for the day to support participants in creating Climate March signs. Come by at 2 p.m. for a surprise visit from some Climate Characters and a march with your signs. Registration is required (https://www.weirdchurchcumberland.com/climate-conversations) to secure a window of time to add to the mural; other art options by drop-in.

“New Directions” Fundraising Concert by The Quarantones (Sunday, Feb. 20, 1-2 p.m.)

The singing men will take the audience on a musical journey including classical music such as Franz Beibl’s Ave Maria, pop like Paul McCartney’s Mull of Kintyre and doo-wop with the Platters’ Only You plus many more. Sunday’s concert will be in support of the historic Weird Church cultural and heritage building in Cumberland, built in the 1890s and one of the premier concert halls in the Comox Valley.

The Gallery @ Weird Church

This month, The Gallery is featuring the work of internationally acclaimed wildlife artist Heather Soos alongside community submissions received as a part of the “Climate Conversations at Weird Church” resiliency project.