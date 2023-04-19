Cumberland’s Weird Church hosting an evening of flamenco

Experience Spain’s signature flamenco dance and outstanding music on Saturday, April 29 at the Weird Church in Cumberland. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Ole! Experience Spain’s signature flamenco dance and outstanding music on Saturday, April 29.

Hear for yourself the iconic flamenco rhythms of fanciful footwork and heart-pounding palmas (clapping). Fluid guitar rifts and cante singing are sure to expand your musical senses.

This exciting event features several special guests. Veronica Maguire (dance and cante) is the artistic director of Victoria’s Alma de España. For the past 50 years, she has been a tireless dancer/choreographer/singer and artistic director undertaking new projects and keeping flamenco in the forefront.

Accomplished guitarist Gareth Owen grew up with the traditions of flamenco guitar in his family. He passionately creates a personal style and performs professionally alongside the Alma de España Flamenco Dance Company.

Gracing the stage are soloists Kasandra “La China” and Denise Yeo. From Vancouver, Kasandra is one of Canada’s leading flamenco artists well known for her unrelenting drive to push the artistic envelope, producing many high-calibre shows with international guest artists.

Denise Yeo is a professional flamenco dance soloist and palmera with Alma de España. She is a gift to the stage in both dance and accompanying dancers with her percussive palmas technique.

Joining in the fiesta are local talents Comox Valley Flamenco Studio dancer and teacher Tomomi Ozaki and her student troupe “La Esperanza.” Ozaki has more than 25 years of flamenco dance experience and has trained internationally. She performs regularly in Vancouver Island events and teaches locally since 2006.

The event takes place at the Weird Church in Cumberland (2688 Penrith Ave.). Doors s open at 6:30, and performances at 7 pm.

Bring your own seat cushion for comfort.

Tickets are $25 at Silhouette Dance Shop, 123- 5th Street (cash only), or Eventbrite, or from students of Comox Valley Flamenco Studio. Tickets at the door TBA.

