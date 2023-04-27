Cumberland’s Weird Church hosting Friday fundraiser for building upgrades

Cumberland’s Weird Church (formerly known as Cumberland United Church) stands at the corner of Penrith and First. There is a fundraiser this Friday to help pay for a new roof. Black Press file photo.

Cumberland’s Weird Church (formerly known as Cumberland United Church) is home to over a dozen non-profit and other community groups including the Cumberland Food Share, Adventure Daycare Society, the Cumberland Culture and Arts Society, along with recovery groups, local art presentations and community choirs.

In order for these vital community programs to continue and to keep this treasured heritage building out of the hands of developers, Weird Church needs a new roof. Come on out for an evening of musical fun and support this important work. This incredible, all-ages show (with snacks and drinks for sale!) features a trio of musical offerings!

Snow Monkeez

Bruce Wing (acoustic guitar) and Blaine Dunaway (violin & chin cello). Improvisational, original and mood setting instrumental music with new age and Latin influences. Prepare to be relaxed. www.snowmonkeez.com/

Judy and Bruce Wing

Grassroots writing, recording and performing together since 2005 their music is emblematic, heartwarming and very real. A perfect musical recipe combining their jazzy, rootsy, bluesy and folksy styles with a dash of humour. They have honed their musical craft to the point of transforming you into their living room as you listen. www.judyandbruce.com/

LunchBox Legends

It’s the synergy of this group of musicians with their own influences and styles that gives their music its distinct and collective musical flavour. Their music has been described as having strong influences from world travels and life’s journey combined with compassionate honesty and positive messages. Songwriting is shared between Chris Hansen (acoustic and arch top guitars, vocals) Judy Wing (guitar, piano and vocals) and fully supported by award-winning virtuoso and composer Blaine Dunaway (violin, chin cello, flugelhorn) the creative and signature bass lines of Bruce Wing (bass, flute, vocals) and the timely percussive inputs from Brian (Fuzz) Morissette (electronic drums and vocals). chrishansenband.com/

Tickets are available (sliding scale) by visiting weirdchurchcumberland.com/events and additional donations (which are tax deductible) may be made to info@weirdchurchcumberland.com (with the memo line: Weird Church Roof Project). To learn more about the roof project, please visit weirdchurchcumberland.com/raisetheroof or email info@weirdchurchcumberland.com for more information.

fundraiserLive music