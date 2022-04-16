Dan Craven Quintent bringing two-tenor sax jazz to Courtenay

By Malcolm Holt

Special to the Record

It’s been an awfully long time since Dan Craven appeared on our stage – not just due to the pandemic, but because Dan hadn’t played for Georgia Straight Jazz Society for quite a while before things shut down two years ago.

Many jazz aficionados around this part of the world regard Dan as their favourite saxophonist, and the prospect of his return is exciting. We know Dan as a performer with many different ensembles, but it’s particularly thrilling to see him perform in his own right.

“We’re doing a two-tenor feature with Caleigh Borsboom on the other tenor,” said Craven.“The rest of the band is Rob Uffen on bass, Al Murray on drums and Chad Geekie at the piano. This is the first show for this line-up, as we emerge from a long period of inactivity, but we’ve been rehearsing and developing our repertoire with many jazz standards. More exciting still in our upcoming concert will be the inclusion of numbers penned by Caleigh and me.

“It’s so good to be returning to Courtenay and the live jazz scene, and we’re looking forward to offering a stunning and memorable performance on Thursday.”

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. The Flying Canoe has now removed the COVID screens from the upper lounge and visibility is restored.

Plan on arriving early if you wish to share a table with friends and be hospitable by offering others any spare seat at your table when it gets really busy.

For more information about forthcoming spring season shows at The Flying Canoe, and the Summer Series of outdoor concerts at The Gardens on Anderton, please visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com and select the calendar button. We’re currently organizing the 2022-2023 season for Thursday Night Jazz and will soon be posting our new bookings as they are confirmed. Fingers crossed we’re confidently emerging from the pandemic with many new members and the prospect of great live jazz. If you’re a jazz lover and new to the Valley, come on down and see what’s in store.

Admission to all of our live jazz concerts is $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

