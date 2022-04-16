Dan Craven Quintent bringing two-tenor sax jazz to Courtenay

By Malcolm Holt
Special to the Record
It’s been an awfully long time since Dan Craven appeared on our stage – not just due to the pandemic, but because Dan hadn’t played for Georgia Straight Jazz Society for quite a while before things shut down two years ago.
Many jazz aficionados around this part of the world regard Dan as their favourite saxophonist, and the prospect of his return is exciting. We know Dan as a performer with many different ensembles, but it’s particularly thrilling to see him perform in his own right.
“We’re doing a two-tenor feature with Caleigh Borsboom on the other tenor,” said Craven.“The rest of the band is Rob Uffen on bass, Al Murray on drums and Chad Geekie at the piano. This is the first show for this line-up, as we emerge from a long period of inactivity, but we’ve been rehearsing and developing our repertoire with many jazz standards. More exciting still in our upcoming concert will be the inclusion of numbers penned by Caleigh and me.
“It’s so good to be returning to Courtenay and the live jazz scene, and we’re looking forward to offering a stunning and memorable performance on Thursday.”
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. The Flying Canoe has now removed the COVID screens from the upper lounge and visibility is restored.
Plan on arriving early if you wish to share a table with friends and be hospitable by offering others any spare seat at your table when it gets really busy.
Admission to all of our live jazz concerts is $15 for members and $20 for non-members.