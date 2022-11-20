Dave Blinziger Collective performs for Comox Valley jazz fans

Although Dave Blinzinger is new to our stage, he’s accompanied by some of our most seasoned musicians. D. Blinzinger Collective, as they’re known, consists of six members, and features trumpet, tenor saxophone and trombone.

“Our keyboard player is Paoul Gagnon and we will be performing one of his original compositions titled So French. Long-time bassist Grahame Edwards, who is a veteran of the Courtenay/Comox scene, will join us and we will be performing one of his original compositions called Night Flyer,” said Blinzinger. “New to the collective is Ram Sudama, our drummer, who brings with him a series of arrangements, including Joy Spring, Tanya, and Lullaby of Birdland. Also, a seasoned player and pro musician, Jeff Agopsowicz on trombone, brings an original composition and arrangement of his tune titled No Soup for You. On trumpet, hailing from Campbell River, Roger Kirk has been an active musician on the Campbell River/Courtenay music scene for many years and will be featured on the McCoy Tyner tune (most appropriate for these days) Search for Peace.”

And finally on tenor saxophone, from Quadra Island, Dave Blinzinger Jr. brings his musical talent and leadership to the group, and is featured on the great tenor ballad, I’ll Close My Eyes.

Downbeat is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Flying Canoe Pub in Courtenay. Admission is $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Visit the Georgia Straight Jazz Society website to review the succession of great shows between now and late May.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society

Comox ValleyConcertsJazz