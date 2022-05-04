FILE - Dave Chappelle, presenter for JAY-Z, speaks during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

FILE - Dave Chappelle, presenter for JAY-Z, speaks during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Dave Chappelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show

Reports say attacker was carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside it

Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.

NBC News reported that the Los Angeles Police Department early Wednesday said the man was carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside it. LAPD media relations made no official announcement of an arrest in the hours after the attack, and did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for details.

Chappelle was performing his standup routine at the amphitheater as part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” festival when the man rushed on stage and tackled him. Jamie Foxx was in the wings of the stage and Chapelle thanked him for responding to the attack. Chris Rock was there as well, and jokingly asked if the attacker was Will Smith.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: Will Smith slapped with 10-year ban from the Oscars

Comedy

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Comox art gallery’s next exhibit features high school artists
Next story
Lorde, Charli XCX to headline as Victoria’s Rifflandia festival resurrected

Just Posted

Shawn and Emily Wood on their wedding day in Courtenay. Photo submitted
Off The Page podcast: Leaving a legacy with the Emily Ann Foundation

Comox Valley residents will see hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces personnel and dozens of water vessels training on local beaches from May 6 to 13, as part of Exercise Cougar Gauntlet. Photo supplied.
Army Reserves to conduct beach assault and raid exercise around CFB Comox

SD 71 Director of Instruction Jay Dixon with Primary 2nd place winners: Oscar Silverstein, Wilder Petch, Everett Dickens and Glen Nasadyk and Grade 3 teacher Kathryn Ney from Cumberland Community. Photo, SD71
Comox Valley students solve big problems with Minecraft event

There were nearly 400 earthquakes recorded in Canada in the month of April 2022. (MAP COURTESY EARTHQUAKES CANADA)
400 and counting: Vancouver Island epicentre of a busy earthquake month in Canada