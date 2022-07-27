Dennis Bouwman takes the stage at concert series in Courtenay

Dennis Bouwman will be featured on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at Simms Park as part of the free summer concert series hosted by the City of Courtenay.

Bouwman, from Powell River, writes and sings his songs (alt-country and folk) of lost love with a gritty honesty rarely seen these days. His combination of heartbreaking lyrics and warm melodies is sure to captivate you and make you feel. His latest release, Sundog, in 2019 is a heartfelt collection of songs about falling in and out of love, leaving home, and learning to let go.

Joining Bouwman will be Tyler Allen on lead guitar, Michael Rush on bass and Jodie Ponto on drums.

Beat the heat! Enjoy a refreshing treat or cold beverage from Brrista Artisan Shaved Ice at this concert.

Simms Millennium Park is located by the 5th Street Bridge, across from Lewis Park. Please bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

The final performance in the Simms Summer Concert Season is Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. It features My Son the Hurricane with a food bank drive. This 12 piece brass/dance crew brings huge energy and audience engagement.

For concert information, call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or get updated information at www.courtenay.ca/simms

The Simms Summer Concert Series season is presented by the City of Courtenay, and is sponsored by the Comox Valley Record and the Jet 98.9 FM.

