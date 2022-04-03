Documentary chronicling journeys of LGBTQ+ women in music showing at North Island College and online

Pam Rose is just one of the many musicians interviewed in the movie Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music, being shown at North Island College April 8, and available online April 9-12. (Screenshot from official trailer)

Back by popular demand, World Community is re-screening an audience favourite from the recent film festival, Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music (107 min) Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m. at North Island College.

This ground-breaking documentary explores the individual and collective journeys of a group of LGBTQ+ women and their allies who have successfully navigated the male-dominated landscape of southern music, performing and writing hit songs for some of country music’s greatest legends while being denied the spotlight themselves.

Invisible tells the truths of notable women in the music industry who fought harder than others to make it in Nashville. This music-filled film features artists and songwriters such as Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, Chely Wright, Pam Tillis, Mary Gauthier and others. It won the Audience Award at the Frameline San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

Everyone is welcome. Admission is by donation.

The film will also be available virtually from April 9–12. Watch the film trailer and purchase online tickets via www.worldcommunity.ca

