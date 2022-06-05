Double book launch upcoming at 40 Knots Winery

All proceeds from both books go to charitable causes

Kerri Scott, co-author of Prosperity Codes, and Dr. Terrance James, author of Where His Thumb Led are coming together to launch these newly released titles. All proceeds from these books go to charitable causes. Photos supplied

Kerri Scott, co-author of the No. 1 international bestselling book, Prosperity Codes, and Dr. Terrance James, author of Where His Thumb Led are coming together to launch these newly released titles.

Scott is an author, speaker, designer, thought leader and has a B.Sc. in astrophysics from the University of Calgary.

Her purpose is to align the energies of her heart and throat to share her grief journey and inspire suicide survivors to break their silence. She is bringing voice to a silent epidemic. Scott has lived the pain of losing a loved one to suicide after their diagnosis of bipolar disorder. Her grief journey has become her spiritual journey and from her loss, she has discovered the power of self-love. From her awakening journey also emerged the Soul Selves Framework – a mindset tool that brings awareness to the patterns of behavior that keep us from becoming our authentic selves.

Her first publication is Prosperity Codes and is a No. 1 international bestseller. It is a multi- author collection of stories about how to attract and align to the energy of wealth, joy and abundance.

Prosperity Codes: How to Attune to & Attract Wealth, Joy and Abundance redefines what prosperity is. Kerri’s chapter looks at prosperity through her mindset tool, the Soul Selves Framework.

“The Soul Selves Framework can be applied to every aspect of our lives,” said Scott. “I first recognized this as I awakened on my grief journey. I had gone from being the victim of a traumatic loss to living in a space of unconditional self-love. Each of our individual awakening experiences is unique, but there are certain thoughts, behaviors, actions and habits that are indicative of each phase of self-realization.”

All proceeds from this book will be donated to Elimu Girls, a non-profit organization in Kenya that gives young women a bank account, along with a voice and a choice.

Kerri is currently working on her debut, solo book, Celebrate Your Grief, Transforming Your Loss into Self-Love.

She lives in Courtenay, on Vancouver Island, with her husband, Alex, and their two children.

Dr. Terrance James is a retired educator who taught at elementary, secondary, and post-secondary levels. He enjoyed a year in Costa Rica with the International Schools Organization and a short-term in Gaza with a CIDA project. He has a M.Ed in educational administration and a PhD. in educational psychology. He is also a private practice rehabilitation consultant. He has authored/co-authored three books on Prader-Willi Syndrome, and six books on educational and local history topics.

Where His Thumb Led is the story of Dr. Terrance James’s childhood friend and best man from his wedding, Dewey Kennedy. For a decade after high school he was an intrepid hitchhiker throughout North and Central America.

“When I graduated from high school I didn’t know where I was going or what I was going to do,” said Kennedy. “The transition to adulthood was a confusing time of life. I was so confused that one time I hitched 200 miles down a stretch of highway and then back-tracked down the same stretch only to turn around and hitch back down the same road again. Life is like that, we aren’t always sure where we are going.”

He eventually settled in Costa Rica. The book is a biography and travelogue, a trip down memory lane for old hitchhikers. James’s friend is now blind and unable to leave his house without assistance. Proceeds from this book will add to his quality of life.

James resides with his wife, Joan, in the Comox Valley.

The double book launch is hosted by 40 Knots Winery as part of their sustainability promise, to encourage literacy, culture and good health.

It will take place on June 9 at 40 Knots Winery in Comox. The public is invited to attend Thirsty Thursday from 4-7 p.m. where wine, beer and signature book title cocktails will be served. At 7 p.m. there will be a presentation and reading from each of the authors.

authorBooksComox Valley