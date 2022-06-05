Double book launch upcoming at 40 Knots Winery

Kerri Scott, co-author of the No. 1 international bestselling book, Prosperity Codes, and Dr. Terrance James, author of Where His Thumb Led are coming together to launch these newly released titles.
Scott is an author, speaker, designer, thought leader and has a B.Sc. in astrophysics from the University of Calgary.
Her purpose is to align the energies of her heart and throat to share her grief journey and inspire suicide survivors to break their silence. She is bringing voice to a silent epidemic. Scott has lived the pain of losing a loved one to suicide after their diagnosis of bipolar disorder. Her grief journey has become her spiritual journey and from her loss, she has discovered the power of self-love. From her awakening journey also emerged the Soul Selves Framework – a mindset tool that brings awareness to the patterns of behavior that keep us from becoming our authentic selves.
Her first publication is Prosperity Codes and is a No. 1 international bestseller. It is a multi- author collection of stories about how to attract and align to the energy of wealth, joy and abundance.
Prosperity Codes: How to Attune to & Attract Wealth, Joy and Abundance redefines what prosperity is. Kerri’s chapter looks at prosperity through her mindset tool, the Soul Selves Framework.
All proceeds from this book will be donated to Elimu Girls, a non-profit organization in Kenya that gives young women a bank account, along with a voice and a choice.
She lives in Courtenay, on Vancouver Island, with her husband, Alex, and their two children.
Where His Thumb Led is the story of Dr. Terrance James’s childhood friend and best man from his wedding, Dewey Kennedy. For a decade after high school he was an intrepid hitchhiker throughout North and Central America.
He eventually settled in Costa Rica. The book is a biography and travelogue, a trip down memory lane for old hitchhikers. James’s friend is now blind and unable to leave his house without assistance. Proceeds from this book will add to his quality of life.
James resides with his wife, Joan, in the Comox Valley.
The double book launch
will take place on June 9 at 40 Knots Winery in Comox. The public is invited to attend Thirsty Thursday from 4-7 p.m. where wine, beer and signature book title cocktails will be served. At 7 p.m. there will be a presentation and reading from each of the authors.