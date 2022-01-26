Edie DaPonte will be playing at the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay on Feb. 10. Photo via www.edie.ca

Edie DaPonte coming to Courtenay for a gig at the Sid

By Malcolm Holt

Special to the Record

Almost two years ago the Georgia Straight Jazz Society (GSJS) beat Dr. Bonnie Henry to a shutdown by a week when it cancelled the remainder of its highly successful Thursday Night Jazz season.

At that time the early reports about a new virus made it clear we were heading for something huge. A week later, everything got locked down, and the rest has become pandemic history.

Fingers crossed, we’re at the other end of our public health marathon, and GSJS is planning on something equally huge as a celebratory splashdown when it comes back to life.

For the first time in its 16-year existence, the GSJS has booked the Sid Williams Theatre for a spectacular Valentine-season concert at 7:30 p.m. on Feb 10, when Edie DaPonte and Friends present What The World Needs Now,” said

“I am careful to perform on stage with only fully vaccinated musicians, and I’m proud to bring four of my friends, a virtual who’s who of Victoria’s finest jazz musicians: Joey Smith on bass; Tony Genge, piano; percussionist Damian Graham, and Aaron Watson on guitar, accordion and saw,” said DaPonte. “These guys are exceptional jazzmen.

“I’ve added more beautiful classic jazz songs and have been writing some originals. What the World Needs Now is a show intended to lift the audience and provide a memorable evening of music, and laughter, centred on a Valentine’s Day love theme. I’m inviting the audience to join us for exceptional musicianship from my bandmates, a few surprises, some fun and lots of love. I carefully selected familiar songs which fans have requested over the years. They’ll hear some beloved classic jazz standards woven with songs from Edith Piaf, Nina Simone, Marlene Dietrich, Astor Piazolla and Cesaria Evora. Music is love made visible and we can’t wait to bring it. My show incorporates some sparkly costume changes as well!”

Tickets ($35) are available online, or through the Sid William’s Theatre box office. Thanks to the co-operation of the Sid Theatre staff, the balcony will be opened, allowing GSJS to meet Bonnie Henry’s distance requirements with up to 250 people. In the event the concert is cancelled, ticketholders will be offered seats at a rescheduled date, or a full refund.

If you are among that sizable group that can say, “I haven’t been out to a show in over two years”, this is your opportunity to safely step out of your pyjamas and join us in the warm glow of the Sid William’s Theatre and enjoy an evening with someone special.

