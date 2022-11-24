Evergreen Club to host Comox Valley Concert Band’s Christmas concert

The Comox Valley Concert Band will be playing at the Florence Filberg Centre on Dec. 4. File photo

The Evergreen Club is proud to host the Comox Valley Concert Band for its annual Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Florence Filberg Centre.

Under the direction of Denise Marquette, the concert band plays a wide range of musical genres sure to entertain any audience. ‘Music For A Ceremony’ is a celebration of life’s special traditions.

Sunday afternoon’s concert will bring a smile to your face, beat a path to your heart, and entice your insides to dance. A medley of Bugs Bunny hits is sure to be familiar to anyone who grew up watching Saturday morning cartoons. Those who are more drawn to musical theatre themes will thoroughly enjoy The Music Man highlights. And audience members who love to dance will be entertained by Lord of the Dance.

The soothing sounds of the beautiful hymn Benediction will foster moments of reflection. And what is a band concert without a rousing march like the Spanish Amparito Roco.

Of course, a December concert would not be complete without some seasonal music like Joy to the World, Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Sleigh Ride. What a joyful afternoon of music for all!

C Tickets are only $10 and children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at the door, at the Filberg office (411 Anderton, Courtenay) or by calling 250 338-1000. Proceeds support the programs at the Evergreen (Seniors) Club.

