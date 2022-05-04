Fanny Bay’s Fat Oyster Reading Series returns with a triple-header of authors

The Fat Oyster Reading Series returns to Fanny Bay Hall on Thursday, May 12.
Join an enthusiastic, live crowd for a tripartite poetry feature—three Island poets published by Island presses; three new poetry collections; and three distinct voices bursting with unflinching courage.
Kelly Madden is a beloved Comox Valley poet whose work has appeared in CV2, Reckoning, and Island Writer’s Magazine. She will be reading from her first collection of poetry, If I’d Known, published in 2021 by Red Tuque Books in Duncan.
Arleen Paré, a Governor General award-winner for her collection, Lake of Two Mountains, and author of seven collections of poetry, will be reading her 2022 collection, Time Out of Time, a tribute to the Lebanese poet and visual artist Etel Adnan and published by Caitlin Press in Qualicum Beach.
Rhona McAdam is a poet, food writer and holistic nutritionist whose poems have appeared in literary journals and anthologies in Canada, the U.S., Ireland and the UK since the 1980s. Her 10 poetry collections include the award-winning Hour of the Pearl, and her newest collection is entitled Larder. (Also published by Caitlin Press.)
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. First reader at 7. Admission by donation. Fanny Bay Hall, 7793 Island Hwy. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/fatoysterreading