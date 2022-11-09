Federation of BC Writers’ Fall Mini Summit features five days of virtual learning

Hot on the heels of their successful Spring Summit, the Federation of BC Writers is excited to announce their Fall Mini Summit, featuring five days of virtual presentations aimed at giving new and experienced writers the tools they need to advance their careers and market their books.

From Nov. 21-25, the FBCW’s first-ever Mini Summit will offer presentations from marketing specialists on topics such as newsletters, book cover design, social media engagement, author websites and more. The Federation of British Columbia Writers is a provincial writing organization “for writers, about writing.” Founded to support emerging and established writers on a grassroots level, the FBCW has grown to over 1,200 members since its inception in 1976, with many members coming from the Comox Valley.

James Stewart, a promotion specialist at FriesenPress on Vancouver Island, has had the opportunity to coach hundreds of authors on the many facets of book promotion, guiding them on how to reach each of their individual book goals. Authors looking to self-publish will find his session a quick way to get up to speed on the how-to’s of marketing.

“The Federation of BC Writers prioritizes programming to match requests from our members and the broader writing community,” said executive director Bryan Mortensen. “I can’t count the number of emails and messages we’ve received asking for help with online book marketing. As such, we felt the time was right to put together workshops and information sessions dedicated to helping writers spread the word about their printed works and to get their books into the hands of eager readers.”

While members of the FBCW get a discounted rate, the Mini Summit is open to all interested writers. Registering for the one-week Mini Summit gives participants access to all five days of presentations, which are live via Zoom. A recording of each presentation will continue to be available for one month following the summit.

For registration information and a full list of presentations, visit bcwriters.ca/minisummit.

