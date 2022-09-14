Fiddle me this: Fiddle dance at Fallen Alders Hall

If you liked the Old Time Fiddlers at the Fall Fair, you’ll love them at the Dance.

All the toe-tapping music you can stand, and you don’t even have to dance, some just come to listen. After the past two years of restrictions, the musicians are almost bursting at the seams to play and sing for your pleasure.

The day is Sunday, Sept. 25. The time is 1:30 p.m. The place is the Fallen Alders Community Hall, on Royston Road.

There is a $10 admission charge for adults, but this being a family-friendly event, everyone under the age of 15 gets in free. So bring your whole family, grandma, grandpa, cousins and in-laws. If you don’t have a large family, borrow the neighbours.

Branch #17 of the BC Old Time Fiddlers has been playing for the hospitals and care homes in the Comox Valley for well over 30 years. They host a monthly public dance, usually on the fourth Sunday afternoon of each month from September to May. There are a few multi-instrumentalists, and some pretty good singers in the group, and they like to mix it up a bit. You will get upbeat fiddle music, some country and western songs, possibly a smattering of Bluegrass, and maybe a bit of CCR if you ask nicely.

