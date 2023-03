Branch 17 North Island Fiddlers invites the public to a dance at the Fallen Alders Hall on March 26. The doors open at 1 p.m. with lots of toe-tapping tunes from the fiddlers, and a few country songs.

There will be door prizes, a 50-50 draw and an afternoon of good fun. Everyone welcome. The hall is at 3050 Royston Rd. in Courtenay for this family-friendly dance. Admission is $10 at the door. Kids get in for free.

