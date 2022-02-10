Filberg Festival returns to Comox for 2022

After a two-year absence due to COVID restrictions, the Filberg Festival returns to Comox.

The 38th edition of the ever-popular event will take place in its usual weekend time slot – the August long weekend. This year’s event will run from Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31.

“The Filberg Heritage Lodge & Park Association board of directors, and our entire community of volunteers and festival supporters are all looking forward to Filberg Festival being live and in-person celebration once again,” said board president Audrey Craig. “As we have all missed the excitement and connectivity of live events, Filberg Festival 2022 will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the festival as we look forward to welcoming past and new patrons to our new festival.”

MRG Events is planning several new initiatives this year including an expanded live music program, additional food and beverage services, and enhancing the site to accommodate more artisan vendors and partner activations.

“Filberg Festival has been one of B.C.’s most storied festivals and we look forward to working with the board of directors and the community to produce a safe, comfortable environment for Filberg’s guests to return to live festival environments,” said John Donnelly, vice-president of MRG Events.

Registration for both artisans and food/beverage vendors can be accessed at filbergfestival.com/artisans-market Submissions should be made prior to March 15, so that vendors do not miss the adjudication deadline. All applications are juried by a festival panel and successful applicants will be notified via email of their acceptance by March 29.

More information about the entire festival program will be announced later this spring. Watch for more updates.

