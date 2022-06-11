Fred Penner, George Leach among Canada Day performers

Fred Penner is one of the musical artists playing at the Courtenay Canada Day celebrations. (Photo by Tyler Anderson)

Four-time Juno award winner Fred Penner brings his combination of warmth, ease, enthusiasm and grace to the stage at 2 p.m. on Canada Day in Lewis Park.

Penner has made 13 albums as well as 12 seasons of Fred Penner’s Place on CBC and many multi-media projects with his cornerstone philosophy: absolute trust that his work can make a difference. His body of work is about energy and emotional connection and is enjoyed by people of all ages.

Fellow Juno award winner George Leach brings soulful music to the stage at the Night Before Concert in Lewis Park on June 30 at 7 p.m. GLeach’s music has blues roots with touches of classic rock, soul, R&B and funk and evokes his home territory of the Sta’atl’imx in BC’s interior – with vocal melodies soaring over top like an eagle in flight, all in his unmistakable voice. His original songwriting and performance is full of passion and connection and is a statement to change and growth in life.

Ten Souljers, Vancouver’s favourite dance band, performs at the Night Before Concert in Lewis Park on June 30 at 8:15 p.m. This 10-piece ensemble band brings dynamic energy to the stage, making it impossible to resist the temptation to boogie! With music to suit all tastes, their powerhouse blend of vocals and harmonies alongside the sensational horn and rhythm section makes their show an unforgettable experience. Do not miss this band!

A full schedule of Courtenay Canada Day events can be found on the city’s Canada Day webpage, at Courtenay.ca