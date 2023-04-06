Galactic – featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph – to make its Vancouver Island MusicFest debut

Galactic, a funk band from New Orleans, will be playing at Vancouver Island MusicFest this summer. Photo by Josh Brasted Photography.

For nearly three decades, Galactic has been bringing the ‘funk’ to the world and this July they will be bringing it to the Comox Valley. New Orleans’ Galactic performs a vibrant combination of funk, jazz and R&B traditions with their own brand of jam-based grooves.

After 10 albums, over 2,000 gigs, and tens of millions of streams, the proud New Orleans quintet – Ben Ellman (saxophone, harmonica), Robert Mercurio (bass), Stanton Moore (drums, percussion), Jeffrey Raines (guitar), and Richard Vogal (keyboards) – has kept the torch burning through five U.S. presidential regimes, the turn-of-the-century, Hurricane Katrina, a global pandemic, and a much-anticipated recovery.

They’re the rare collective who can support Juvenile on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, contribute music to a blockbuster soundtrack such as Now You See Me, and light up the stages of Coachella, Bonnaroo, and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (a staggering 22 times).

