The Georgia Strait Big Band is playing the first of a fall "mini series" at the Little Red Church in COmox, Oct. 30. Photo supplied

Georgia Strait Big Band opens ‘mini-series’ in Comox

The Georgia Strait Big Band is hosting the first performance of a “Mini-Series” at the Little Red Church in Comox on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. for a special 3 p.m. matinée concert at 2182 Comox Ave.

Celebrating 16 years with the band, conductor Greg Bush leads the charge with a lovely afternoon performance of big band music. Bush is a former professor of jazz studies at Vancouver Island University and has loyally directed the Georgia Strait Big Band over the years, commuting from his home in Nanaimo to support the band. The performance will feature well-known vocalist Jacki Zbirun. Included in the repertoire will be fun tunes from your favourite old-time TV shows. On bass is Steve Wallace, one of Canada’s finest musicians, who relocated to the Comox Valley in 2021. Wallace’s remarkable career includes touring with Canadian jazz icon Oscar Peterson.

“Finally, live performance is back following such a long stretch of pandemic downtime,” said band manager/drummer Rob Peterson.“Please join us for an excellent afternoon of big band music.”

Tickets available at Kiki’s Communications (1811 Comox Ave., Comox) and Laughing Oyster Book Store (286 5th Ave., Courtenay).

