Georgia Strait Big Band to play series of outdoor concerts in Comox

The Georgia Strait Big Band will be playing a series of four outdoor concerts, every other Thursday at Anderton Gardens, starting July 14. Photo supplied

Malcolm Holt

Special to the Record

With fingers crossed, Georgia Straight Jazz Society is anticipating a serious outbreak of summer weather. To celebrate, they’ve planned four summer concerts (one every two weeks) on the wonderful outdoor stage at Anderton Gardens.

The first of these will be Thursday, July 14 at 5 p.m. when the Georgia Strait Big Band, directed by Greg Bush, will perform a two-hour show. Big band concerts are rare these days, given the paucity of large performance spaces and many people’s reluctance to gather in big numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.

“After a hiatus of a little more than two years the Georgia Strait Big Band recently did a rousing Canada Day performance at the Native Sons Hall in beautiful downtown Courtenay,” said Bell in a recent interview. “After that taste, the band is chomping at the bit to perform again and has chosen an eclectic program. From Count Basie to Huey Lewis there’ll be music to entertain everyone. The indomitable Mr. Lewis tells us it’s Hip to Be Square but when it comes to big band jazz at Anderton Gardens, be there or be square!”

With 20 or so musicians, this show will really take full advantage of the large stage, complete with awnings and new LED lighting, and the Georgia Straight Jazz Society’s sound system. If you love band music, this is an event you can’t afford to miss.

Shaded seating will be provided under the marquis, but you are encouraged to bring your own folding chairs or blanket and set yourself up with a picnic and drinks in a tree-shaded spot. The sound system will provide great music to anywhere in the lawn areas. As well, soft drinks and ices will also be available from the garden store.

The Gardens are located behind Anderton Nursery, on Anderton Road. Follow the signs and directions from the parking volunteers. Entry into the gardens proper will be by the ‘LIVE JAZZ sign.’ Fingers crossed, we’ve never yet had to cancel an outdoor concert, but in the event of inclement weather, we will post our cancellation decision on our website (www.georgiastraightjazz.com) at noon on concert day.

Admission to this concert is $20, payable by cash or credit card.

You’re also invited to visit our website and select the calendar tab to see the bookings we’ve already made for the 2022-23 season at The Flying Canoe.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society

Comox ValleyConcertsJazz