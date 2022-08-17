Getting wild in Cumberland

Cumberland Wild organizers Benjamin Howells and Vig Shulman of the Big Timeout fame have opted for a smaller footprint with a three-part concert series spanning two days and one night. Photo by Colin Smith

Picturesque, unique, legendary.

Filled with character and characters, Cumberland is known for being the small town that loves to get down, filled with big festival energy.

If you’ve never been to Cumberland before, you are missing out. The scenery alone is worth the journey and historic sites abound around. A favored spot for families, Cumberland is home to a skatepark, a waterpark and a large, gorgeous lake that sports a shallow, roped-off area for smaller children.

And Cumberland Wild is the kind of festival I would recommend to anyone I could think of, from my diehard EDM-loving friends to my coworkers with kids. That says a lot about how special this fest is.

Featuring phenomenal live bands, local and international talent, an incredible array of renowned EDM artists on the silent disco at night, workshops, art, a youth showcase and artisan vendors, there is something for virtually everyone at Cumberland Wild from Aug. 20 to 21.

If you love music, you will love Cumberland Wild. This year, organizers Benjamin Howells and Vig Shulman of the Big Timeout fame have opted for a smaller footprint with a three-part concert series spanning two days and one night.

Attendees can pick their day/night or jump onboard for the whole series. This allows for a choice of experiences and a lighter commitment to attend, making it especially easy for locals of the Comox Valley to come by and enjoy.

“(It’s) the festival that’s guaranteed to get your dance on with bands and beats,” says Shulman. “Uniquely diverse, presented and attended by humans of all ages, colours and genders. One weekend, one stage, three shows.”

And with a stacked lineup throughout the entire concert series, whether you attend some or all of the concerts, you are guaranteed a good time.

Concert #1 Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Kicking off the first in the concert series is an array of musical acts, both local and international. Saturday and Sunday each feature live bands, but on Saturday many of the artists are live fusion acts, which means along with vocals and playing an instrument, they are accompanied by electronic beats.

Take for example the phenomenal sounds of U.S.-based artist Balkan Bump, who plays live instruments over his original electronic productions. Or the emotion-laden, positive-vibed multi-instrumental set from Montreal’s Frase (a Cumberland Wild MVP) whose smoky voice is accompanied this year by the sweet sounds of Fawna. Vancouver’s Woodyard uses a looping machine, his voice and his guitar while performing covers of every kind of music imaginable.

His set at Bass Coast this year continues to be praised. You can catch jazz-inspired neo-soul from the della kit, alternative folk rock from Shred Kelly, funk, soul and R & B from Diamond Cafe and a smoking hot house set from Sivz on Saturday.

Concert #2 Saturday 11 p.m. – sunrise

If you’ve been jonesing to dance all night, this one is for you. Saturday night’s Silent Disco features DJ Shub of Tribe Called Red and Bass Coast organizer The Librarian, along with rising star local Aspen King, who’s played at Shambhala’s The Amp Reunion, Wicked Woods and Neon Steve & Friends this year already and will be playing at Rifflandia in September.

Throughout the night will be an all-star cast of talented DJs from around B.C. in every genre you can think of. Among them is Cumberland Wild favourite DylPrickle, who comments on what it feels like when his hometown of Cumberland gets infused with all the energy of the Wild.

“This town is full of incredible and unique people. And Cumberland Wild attracts those kinds of people from everywhere. During Cumberland Wild, everyone’s individualism gets to come together and unite. It becomes a thing of beauty to behold. It fills my heart so much.”

With Silent Disco headphones, your dancefloor range extends across the entire festival, the music filling your ears when you make the trip back to your campsite. Your walk to use the bathroom becomes a dance. You smile as you pass other people, sometimes spending a moment getting down with strangers who become friends as you all bounce together in time to the beats.

Concert #3: Sunday 10:45 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday at 10:45 a.m., the music is kicked off by organizer Ben Howells aka Mt Eliah, who has this to say about being able to once again bring Cumberland Wild to life.

“I am just happy to be back doing what I love. Working with legends like Vig, creating space for awesome people like you.”

The youth showcase on Sunday is not to be missed, a celebrated feature of Cumberland Wild. Youth supportive creative showcases such as these raise up the talented youth in the community, getting them on stage and giving them a chance to shine.

The violin, loops and vocals of Fanfare, Gypsy swing act Django’s Jewels, the Montreal ensemble The History of Gunpowder, Vancouver’s Babyface Brass and Rain City, locals El Combo Cumbialandia and Music by Jozy fill the day with their sounds.

For more information, visit cumberlandwild.com

– Written by Lilith Klassen, author of The Festival Goer’s Handbook



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Festival