Government funds support Comox Valley music events

Taj Mahal will headline Vancouver Island MusicFest this summer in Courtenay. The legendary bluesman performs July 9. Photo courtesy minttalentgroup.com

Two Comox Valley organizations are receiving money, through the provincial government, from the Amplify BC music fund delivered through Creative BC.

The Comox Valley Folk Society is receiving $18,500 for Vancouver Island MusicFest, and Cumberland Village Works is in line for $28,000 for the Cumberland Wild Concert Series.

“We are thrilled to have received this extra funding along with the significant grant we received from the Provinces Festival recovery grant,” said Doug Cox, producer and artistic director of MusicFest. “The two grants together are indeed allowing us to start back up on level ground after losses incurred due to the pandemic. Like all businesses, we are still dealing with new and interesting challenges but are looking forward to a great festival in July. Audience support is significant so far.”

Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard commends MusicFest for bringing people from across Canada to the Comox Valley to celebrate and enjoy music.

“This funding will go a long way to support this exciting event that brings tourism and joy to our community, now and into the future,” Leonard said in a news release.



