Great lineup slated for Summer Music Series at Comox’s Gardens on Anderton

Helen Austin 2022. photo supplied Desmond Day, a veteran of studio recording, touring and live performances, created The Good News Music Collective during the pandemic as a grassroots community of musicians ready to perform when live music returned. Photo supplied Tammy Fassaert will be the first artist to perform at this year’s Summer Music Series, at The Gardens on Anderton. Photo supplied Nathan Senner will be performing with Sue Pyper this summer at the Gardens at Anderton. Photo supplied

By Mark Allan

Special to the Record

After a successful debut, the four-part Summer Music Series returns to The Gardens on Anderton, again showcasing some of the Comox Valley’s many talented musicians and songwriters.

The series opens July 3 with Tammy Fassaert, followed July 17 by Sue Pyper and Nathan Senner, Aug. 7 with Helen Austin and concluding Aug. 21 with The Good News Music Collective.

July 3

Fassaert is a fine songwriter and compelling performer who’s been coaxed out of musical hibernation after a 10-year hiatus. Having gone well beyond her roots in traditional bluegrass, she is esteemed in contemporary folk and acoustic/roots circles, too. Fassaert lights up the stage and draws in the audience with her energy and humorous candor. She’s recorded two critically acclaimed solo albums, plus a third with Victoria-based trio Shearwater Bluegrass.

July 17

After doing separate sets on the same date during the inaugural series, Pyper and Senner will share the stage this time. Pyper is a talented singer-songwriter who has released two CDs. The English native is a warm and humorous live performer with poignant lyrics and a haunting voice who has earned an award for Best Song at the Vancouver Island Music Awards. Senner is nearing completion of his third full album called Mask, and he’s performing at this year’s Vancouver Island MusicFest. His style has been compared to James Taylor, Marc Cohn and Jim Croce.

Aug. 7

On the road again this year with Ohio native Paul Otten as the popular, award-winning duo Big Little Lions, Juno Award recipient Austin is a prolific songwriter and engaging live performer. After her previous existence in the U.K. as an award-winning stand-up comedian, she brings her quirky humour to her musical performances, as well as the ability to tug at your heartstrings.

Aug. 21

Desmond Day, a veteran of studio recording, touring and live performances, created The Good News Music Collective during the pandemic as a grassroots community of musicians ready to perform when live music returned. Day will be joined by Comox Valley singer Brodie Dawson Dawson’s whose pure, beguiling voice demands your attention on her third album Wholehearted, recorded in Nashville. The Collective is completed by bassist Lonny Eagleton of the L.A. band Black Veil Brides.

* * *

All four shows in the series run on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are available online at cptix.tickit.ca and at Blue Heron Books in Comox. The Gardens on Anderton is a scenic outdoor venue at 2012 Anderton Rd. behind the Anderton Nursery.

ComoxConcerts