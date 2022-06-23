Great lineup slated for Summer Music Series at Comox’s Gardens on Anderton

Helen Austin 2022. photo suppliedHelen Austin 2022. photo supplied
Desmond Day, a veteran of studio recording, touring and live performances, created The Good News Music Collective during the pandemic as a grassroots community of musicians ready to perform when live music returned. Photo suppliedDesmond Day, a veteran of studio recording, touring and live performances, created The Good News Music Collective during the pandemic as a grassroots community of musicians ready to perform when live music returned. Photo supplied
Tammy Fassaert will be the first artist to perform at this year’s Summer Music Series, at The Gardens on Anderton. Photo suppliedTammy Fassaert will be the first artist to perform at this year’s Summer Music Series, at The Gardens on Anderton. Photo supplied
Nathan Senner will be performing with Sue Pyper this summer at the Gardens at Anderton. Photo suppliedNathan Senner will be performing with Sue Pyper this summer at the Gardens at Anderton. Photo supplied
Sue Pyper will be joining Nathan Senner on stage at the Gardens at Anderton on July 17. Photo supplied.

By Mark Allan

Special to the Record

After a successful debut, the four-part Summer Music Series returns to The Gardens on Anderton, again showcasing some of the Comox Valley’s many talented musicians and songwriters.

The series opens July 3 with Tammy Fassaert, followed July 17 by Sue Pyper and Nathan Senner, Aug. 7 with Helen Austin and concluding Aug. 21 with The Good News Music Collective.

July 3

Fassaert is a fine songwriter and compelling performer who’s been coaxed out of musical hibernation after a 10-year hiatus. Having gone well beyond her roots in traditional bluegrass, she is esteemed in contemporary folk and acoustic/roots circles, too. Fassaert lights up the stage and draws in the audience with her energy and humorous candor. She’s recorded two critically acclaimed solo albums, plus a third with Victoria-based trio Shearwater Bluegrass.

July 17

After doing separate sets on the same date during the inaugural series, Pyper and Senner will share the stage this time. Pyper is a talented singer-songwriter who has released two CDs. The English native is a warm and humorous live performer with poignant lyrics and a haunting voice who has earned an award for Best Song at the Vancouver Island Music Awards. Senner is nearing completion of his third full album called Mask, and he’s performing at this year’s Vancouver Island MusicFest. His style has been compared to James Taylor, Marc Cohn and Jim Croce.

Aug. 7

On the road again this year with Ohio native Paul Otten as the popular, award-winning duo Big Little Lions, Juno Award recipient Austin is a prolific songwriter and engaging live performer. After her previous existence in the U.K. as an award-winning stand-up comedian, she brings her quirky humour to her musical performances, as well as the ability to tug at your heartstrings.

Aug. 21

Desmond Day, a veteran of studio recording, touring and live performances, created The Good News Music Collective during the pandemic as a grassroots community of musicians ready to perform when live music returned. Day will be joined by Comox Valley singer Brodie Dawson Dawson’s whose pure, beguiling voice demands your attention on her third album Wholehearted, recorded in Nashville. The Collective is completed by bassist Lonny Eagleton of the L.A. band Black Veil Brides.

* * *

All four shows in the series run on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are available online at cptix.tickit.ca and at Blue Heron Books in Comox. The Gardens on Anderton is a scenic outdoor venue at 2012 Anderton Rd. behind the Anderton Nursery.

ComoxConcerts

Previous story
Jully Black hits the road for this summer’s edition of ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Just Posted

A student marching in a climate event during this last school year. The board of education is looking to set up a more formal council for students to provide input. Record file photo
Comox Valley school board proposes district student council

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
BREAKING: Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

Nataliia Lishchinska gives a border collie special treatment at Far Fetched Grooming in Courtenay. Photo by Terry Farrell
Ukrainian dog groomer finds a home in the Comox Valley

The Farmer’s Kitchen and LUSH Valley will be serving a locally-inspired menu at 40 Knots Winery this summer. Photo submitted
LUSH and Farmer’s Kitchen Food Truck partnering again this summer