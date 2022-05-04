Greg Bush Quintet coming to Courtenay

The Greg Bush (pictured) Quintet returns to Courtenay May 5 to play at the Flying Canoe. Photo supplied

Malcolm Holt

Special to the Record

The May 5th concert will be our sixth in the Flying Canoe venue since the two-year COVID hiatus, and it’s really beginning to feel like home. Greg Bush, one of our favourite performers over the past decade, will be performing two sets with his quintet. The band will perform original music and reimagined standards in a very ‘straight-ahead’ jazz style. Think Miles Davis and Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers.

The group features the leader on trumpet and flugelhorn, Dan Craven on tenor saxophone, Patrick Courtin on keyboard, Adam Robertson on drums, and a recent addition to the Comox Valley music scene, Steve Wallace on bass. The group is looking forward to sharing its music with jazz lovers at 7:30 p.m.

As a reminder, the (COVID era) glass enclosures have all been completely removed in the upper area of the pub, allowing clear sound and a better view of the performers. When the turn-out gets busy, please be prepared to share your table with latecomers and greet them as new friends. The full menu of pub food will be available throughout the evening.

Admission (cash or credit card) is $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Memberships ($15) will be for sale on the night or are available via PayPal from our website.

For more information about the Jazz Society generally, and more specifically about upcoming summer concerts, and the emerging line-up of acts in the forthcoming 2022-2023 season, (September – May), please visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com and click on the Calendar button.

Most important, if you like jazz music, come on down and discover why Comox Valley has become home to the most successful jazz community in British Columbia.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society

Comox ValleyJazz