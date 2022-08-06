Anela Kahiamoe and Luke Blu Guthrie entertained the audience at Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens on a beautiful Friday evening. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Anela Kahiamoe and Luke Blu Guthrie entertained the audience at Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens on a beautiful Friday evening. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Guitarists trade licks at Merville show

Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens also host artisans’ fest, more music next month

The weather was perfect and the setting idyllic for two guitarists to entertain their audience in the Merville area Friday night.

Anela Kahiamoe and Luke Blu Guthrie strummed, picked and even slid their way through classics like “Sleep Walk” as well as original tunes, while the audience watched from their lawn chairs in the beautiful sylvan setting of Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens.

There is another show at Woodland Gardens next month, as Completely Creedence brings its CCR tribute on Sept. 10. The site also hosts its regular Artisans Festival Sept. 3-5 with artists and crafters working in items in many media. There will also be food and music. For more info, see www.woodlandgardens.ca


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentComox Valley

 

Luke Blu Guthrie picks a tune, accompanied by Anela Kahiamoe, at Friday’s concert at Kitty Coleman. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Luke Blu Guthrie picks a tune, accompanied by Anela Kahiamoe, at Friday’s concert at Kitty Coleman. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Previous story
Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry advances through ‘America’s Got Talent’ to live shows
Next story
Corwin Fox and friends playing an intimate show at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

Just Posted

Corwin Fox (centre) is joined by friends Yael Wand (left) and Lindy Vopnfjord for a special in-the-round concert at the Old Church Theatre, Aug. 13. Photo supplied.
Corwin Fox and friends playing an intimate show at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

Anela Kahiamoe and Luke Blu Guthrie entertained the audience at Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens on a beautiful Friday evening. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Guitarists trade licks at Merville show

Robin Norbury took motorbike on a ferry from Port Hardy to Prince Rupert, before riding the route with a friend to Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories. (Robin Norbury photo) Robin Norbury took motorbike on a ferry from Port Hardy to Prince Rupert, before riding the route with a friend to Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories. (Robin Norbury photo)
Courtenay friends head to Arctic Circle on motorcycles to fulfill 30-year dream

With replacement parts here, the swing set at Marina Park is ready for use again. Photo, Town of Comox
Comox Marina Park playground is swinging again