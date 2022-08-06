Guitarists trade licks at Merville show

Anela Kahiamoe and Luke Blu Guthrie entertained the audience at Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens on a beautiful Friday evening. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The weather was perfect and the setting idyllic for two guitarists to entertain their audience in the Merville area Friday night.

Anela Kahiamoe and Luke Blu Guthrie strummed, picked and even slid their way through classics like “Sleep Walk” as well as original tunes, while the audience watched from their lawn chairs in the beautiful sylvan setting of Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens.

There is another show at Woodland Gardens next month, as Completely Creedence brings its CCR tribute on Sept. 10. The site also hosts its regular Artisans Festival Sept. 3-5 with artists and crafters working in items in many media. There will also be food and music. For more info, see www.woodlandgardens.ca



