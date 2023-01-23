Have A Heart fundraising musical show upcoming in Comox

The Beach Street Players, in collaboration with the Strathcona-Sunrise Rotary Club, are presenting their 12th Have a Heart musical show the weekends before and after Valentine’s Day.

The Have a Heart musical shows are created, directed and produced by the Comox Valley’s own Gloria Herauf.

This year’s show, The Soundtrack of our Lives is a humorous look at the adventure and journey of living, from childhood and the Lone Ranger, all the way to the Comox Senior Centre. The Beach Street Players will keep you laughing with parodies and music that will touch your hearts. As always, Herauf has drawn from across musical genres and the decades from Fiddler on the Roof to Lion King, from Duke Ellington to Jerry Lee Lewis, from Judy Garland to Minnie Pearl. And not to be missed the Little Old Ladies of the Shady Pines Retirement Home.

“This show is filled with the variety of great music audiences have come to expect, as well as some extra ‘razzle dazzle’ on stage this year, from a gold foil curtain magic act to charleston and tap dances, to clown antics and our spoofs on the inevitable signs of aging,” said Herauf. “Our greatest desire is to entertain you, to bring joy and laughter to your lives. To quote a line from our show, ‘A smile is a facelift in everyone’s price range!’”

The Have a Heart Musical series is a family-friendly, fun fundraiser to support the social needs of the Comox Valley. The cast, crew and musicians all donate their time and talent. To date, they have raised close to $ 250,000.

There will be three evening shows: Feb. 9, 10, 17 and two matinees: Feb. 11 and 18 at the Comox United Church. Tickets are $25 each and are available at Benjamin Moore’s House of Color in Courtenay and Blue Heron Books in Comox.

Comox ValleyfundraiserLive music