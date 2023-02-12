Historic Arctic adventure revisited with audio/video presentation in Courtenay

Veteran arctic adventurer John Dunn - aided by teammate and Comox resident Graeme Magor - will share stories, images and video from their pioneering 60-day, 900 km skiing expedition on remote Axel Heiberg Island in Canada’s High Arctic. Photo supplied

Veteran arctic adventurer John Dunn – aided by teammate and Comox resident Graeme Magor – will share stories, images and video from their pioneering 60-day, 900-kilometre skiing expedition on remote Axel Heiberg Island in Canada’s High Arctic.

This was the first recorded end-to-end ski traverse of Ellesmere Island’s lesser-known and rarely travelled neighbour.

The presentation will take place at North Island College’s Stan Hagen Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.

With 40-plus expeditions behind them, Dunn and Magor took on a new challenge: a first full ski traverse of Canada’s Axel Heiberg Island. Over the course of almost 60 days and 900 km, the intrepid seniors traversed Axel’s High Arctic wilderness from south to north and partway back again: before the rapidly approaching summer melt took over. Dunn has been exploring Canada’s Arctic and other regions for more than 30 years and has racked up almost 14,000 km of sled-hauling.

His journeys include a six-month skiing, kayaking and hiking expedition along the length of Baffin Island. Images from that trip were published in National Geographic.

Tickets ($20) are available through eventbrite.ca or at the door. Follow the links at www.johndunn.ca

ArcticComox Valley