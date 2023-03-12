ImageFest 2023 coming to Courtenay’s Sid Williams Theatre

On Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m., the Comox Valley Photographic Society (CVPS) will present ImageFest 2023, its 11th annual ImageFest multi-media presentation, at the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay.

ImageFest is a celebration of photographic arts comprised of slideshows set to music by the multi-talented members of the CVPS. Themes include portraiture, time-lapse photography, nature and wildlife, macro and still-life photography, as well as travel photography of local and exotic destinations.

On display in the lower foyer of the theatre, CVPS members will have a gallery hanging of their prints.

The gallery will be open before the show and during the intermission.

Many CVPS members began crafting their slide shows in October, editing them two and three times before making the final cut, and will be on hand to talk about their work.

London Drugs has supported the presentation for many years.

CVPS is an active photo group of 100 members of all abilities who share a passion for the art and technology of photography, photo editing and education. The club meets twice monthly at the Comox Presbyterian Church and heads out regularly on a variety of field trips and outings. For more information on the CVPS visit www.cvps.ca.

For tickets to ImageFest 2023, visit sidwilliamstheatre.com/

For a wonderful evening of local talent, music and videos your $25 for adults and students is a wonderful bargain. All theatre fees are included in the price.

Comox ValleyPhotography