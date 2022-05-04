The inaugural Comox Valley International Film Festival takes place May 12-15 on the North Island College Courtenay campus. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Inaugural Comox Valley International Film Festival coming to Courtenay

The inaugural Comox Valley International Film Festival (CVIFF) takes place May 12-15 at North Island College’s Stan Hagen Theatre in Courtenay.

The CVIFF is the brainchild of local filmmakers Dan Webb and Stephanie Rossel, and is the metamorphisis of a screenwriting festival the two produced in 2021.

“In 2020 we had a dream to create a destination film festival celebrating the power of a good story by screening independently made films, and bringing filmmakers, stakeholders and local residents together, and by offering connection, community, and inspiration to create story in a bucolic environment,” said Rossel in a press release. “After developing and hosting a successful International Screenwriting Festival in 2021, we decided to become a non-profit society and expand our festival to include fictional films. CVIFF is our dream realized.”

The festival includes afternoon and evening screenings, as well as free morning coffee talks, guest speakers, and workshops with professional filmmakers.

Festival organizers chose their 30 short subject films and four feature-length films from 113 submissions.

“We are pleased to bring fictional films and filmmakers from Greece, Ukraine, Japan, Iran, Canada and of course B.C. to the Valley in May for four days of film screenings, workshops, networking events and parties,” said Rossel. “We hope you can join us.”

The full schedule is available at comoxvalleyfilmfestival.com and tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/36WcW6H

Comox ValleyFestivalfilm

