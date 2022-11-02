Indigo Jazz will be playing at the Flying Canoe Pub in Courtenay on Thursday, Nov. 3

Indigo Jazz returns to the Flying Canoe to entertain Courtenay jazz fans

Indigo Jazz Quintet is sensational. That may be one writer’s opinion, but it is also plainly descriptive of Thursday’s Jazz Society show. The theme for the evening is “Coming to Our Senses,” and the show will feature songs of good taste and deep feeling, a feast for ears and eyes, sweet on the nose.

Sweet Georgia Brown, Salt Peanuts, and Honeysuckle Rose are just a few of the classic flavours on offer. Them There Eyes will light up at The Way You Look Tonight. The very funky Touchdown Café makes a cool setting for Gordon Lightfoot’s classic The Way I Feel.

The band takes on several Chick Corea numbers. Crystal Silence brings an ethereal vibe while 500 Miles High is urgent and compelling. A playful quote from Corea’s La Fiesta pops up in the group’s waltz-time version of Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head, borrowed from an arrangement by Emilie-Claire Barlow.

Indigo Jazz comprises Dale Graham on vocals, John Hyde on bass, Jay Havelaar on trumpet, Aaron Amar on drums, and Rick Husband on guitar.

“This concert marks the group’s eighth anniversary – in 2014, Aaron subbed in on short notice for an ailing drummer and the chemistry of the new combo quickly became evident,” said Graham.

Amar, Hyde, and Husband lay down solid rhythm with playful embellishments and great harmonic interest. Havelaar’s lyric trumpet soars in solo passages and blends in sweet counterpoint with Graham’s vocal style.

Indigo Jazz performs Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Flying Canoe Pub, under the auspices of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society. Start time is 7:30. Tickets at the door: $15 members, $20 non-members. For more details about this show and other booked performances, visit georgiastraightjazz.com.

