Internationally renowned artist gives workshop at Pearl Ellis Gallery

Brian Buckrell

Brian Buckrell

Brian Buckrell, an internationally renowned oil and acrylic painter, presents Perspective for Stronger Landscape and Composition, Feb. 18 and 19 at the Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox.

Area artists are delighted to have an opportunity to be painting for two days under the instruction and mentoring of Buckrell, whose workshop will be a fundraiser for the gallery and an avenue to attract more members.

Saturday morning will be a presentation/discussion session on the topic that can be attended on its own at a lesser fee. Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday will be painting under instruction.

Buckrell paints full-time in oils and acrylics. His paintings reflect his love of the outdoors, agriculture and rural communities.

“The more I paint the more my work moves towards abstracted impressions of my subjects,” he said.

Buckrell conducts live and Zoom workshops in studio and plein air. He is also a master mentor artist for the mentoring organization Mastrius, providing mentoring to developing artists.

He has won competitions and awards for his studio and plein air paintings.

His paintings have been featured in Arabella Magazine, South West Art Magazine, and Plein Air Today. He is also featured in the North Light Books: The Best of Acrylic Painters.

Buckrell’s paintings have sold across Canada and internationally. He is represented by galleries in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

He and his wife Cathy share their time between Courtenay and Collingwood, Ont.

To view Brian’s paintings or for information on his galleries and workshops, visit www.BrianBuckrell.com

For information and costs on the workshop, visit pearlellisgallery.com. Phone is (250) 339-2822. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

