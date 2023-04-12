Jennifer Scott and Rene Worst team up for Comox concert

Jennifer Scott and Rene Worst return to the Georgia Straight Jazz Society stage for a show April 13. Photo by Bill Jorgensen.

The April 13 Thursday night jazz concert at The Little Red Church in Comox marks a very special and exciting occasion, as Jennifer Scott (vocals and keyboard) and Rene Worst (bass) return to the Georgia Straight Jazz Society stage after almost six years.

There was a time when we used to finish our regular season each May with a wonderful performance by this fabulous duo, but due to the pandemic and personal reasons, it’s been almost six years since Jen and Rene charmed us with their unique brand of music.

As well, they are rhythmically supported by locally well-known James McRae, percussionist.

Considered the finest jazz vocal improviser in Canada by her peers, her fans and by the musicians who work with her, Scott is an important jazz voice. She has sung with such jazz greats as Gene Bertoncini, Clark Terry, Tommy Banks, Paul Horn and Kenny Wheeler, among many others. She has been nominated for Juno and Jessie Awards with ‘Mythos’ and the theatre production of War of the Worlds.

Scott performed to sold-out crowds from San Diego to Vancouver to Whitehorse on the West Coast of Canada and has begun a major foray onto the world stage including performances in Amsterdam, Milan, and Rome. She was also featured with Jon Batiste at Stanford University performing at the Miles Davis tribute concert for their concert series in tandem with The Jazz Museum in Harlem.

She has just completed a tour of the western States and Canada and was named “Pick of the Week” by the L.A. Times.

Scott is an in-demand performer, clinician, and teacher of workshops throughout the USA and Canada.

Worst is one of Canada’s finest jazz bassists. Having worked with a diverse group of musicians such as Gene Bertoncini, many jazz legends, Chet Baker, David Bowie, Freddie Hubbard and Aerosmith, Rene Worst is a virtuoso on both electric and acoustic basses.

As a producer and session artist, he has worked with Juno award-nominated Skywalk (a band he co-founded), and Mythos.

Doors open at the Little Red Church (2182 Comox Ave., Comox) at 7 p.m. Showtime is 7:30.

Admission is $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Memberships ($20) will be for sale at the door.

This is your opportunity to hear live one of this country’s finest jazz vocalists, locally, in a warm, safe, and friendly setting. Don’t miss the opportunity.

Visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com to see our calendar of upcoming concerts.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society.

